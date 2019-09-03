Elton John Celebrated on Royal Mail Postage Stamps

The Royal Mail announced a set of stamps celebrating the career of Elton John, which are available now.

The set features eight album covers chosen by John himself – Honky Chateau, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Caribou, Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, Sleeping With the Past, The One, Made in England and Songs From the West Coast. An additional collection of four miniatures show live concert scenes spanning five decades.

John is the first living solo artist to be honored with a stamp set – the only other solo act to be given the honor is David Bowie, whose career was marked in 2017 following his death.

“To say I was surprised when Royal Mail got in touch is an understatement,” John said. “Never did I think I'd appear on a stamp!”

“Elton is one of the most successful British solo artists of all time," Royal Mail spokesperson Philip Parker added. "He has recorded some of the best-known songs in pop history such as ‘Candle in the Wind’ and ‘Rocket Man.' Our stamps ... showcase some of his most iconic albums and celebrate his fantastic musical contribution.”

The stamps are on sale in a variety of formats. Along with separate editions, a collected presentation pack, first-day covers and framed sets, there are also limited-edition framed prints and a Dodger Stadium souvenir pack that includes a pair of star-shaped glasses.

The current leg of John’s farewell tour runs across North America until Nov. 16, with dates following in Australia, Europe and the U.K. As of now, the final concert date on the schedule is at London’s O2 on Dec. 16, 2020.