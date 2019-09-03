Tonawanda Man Arrested For Stealing Milk Money From Fair

A Tonawanda man is under arrest for allegedly breaking into several milk machines at The Great New York State Fair.

State Police say, 58-year-old Walter Bush was initially caught on camera by a vendor at The Fair unlocking various milk machines and removing the cash from within.

Bush was ultimately captured after a Trooper noticed Bush walking through the gates of the fairgrounds and asked to speak with him.

Following the interview, Bush was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny.

The investigation is ongoing.