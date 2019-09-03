Lost Money Near Poland Stewart’s Reunited With Owner

State Police say an individual has been reunited with a sum of money lost near the Stewart's Shop in Poland.

Officials say, an undisclosed amount of money was located on the sidewalk in front of the convenience store on Cold Brook Street on July 5th.

On August 28th, State Police were contacted by the person who had lost the money and after verifying the exact amount and denominations, the cash was returned to the person.

State Police want to thank the public for their assistance in the matter.