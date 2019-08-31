How to See the Northern Lights This Weekend in Central New York

If you're looking for something to do (and something to look AT) this weekend, and maybe there are no movies or concerts you're planning to see...consider Mother Nature. She's got a great show going on.

One of nature's most spectacular sights, the Aurora Borealis (or Northern Lights) will reportedly be on display in many northern states Saturday and Sunday evening. The phenomenon usually occurs only in Alaska and close to the poles, but is rare in the lower 48 United States. One of the states where it may be visible is New York. So, grab a U.C. and get out your lawn chairs, telescopes, and phones--especially between 8-11 pm.

Here's the official scientific explanation of the spectacle from Wikipedia:

Auroras result from disturbances in the magnetosphere are caused by solar wind. These disturbances are sometimes strong enough to alter the trajectories of charged particles in both solar wind and magnetospheric plasma. These particles in the upper atmosphere can be seen from the ground. The resulting ionization...emit light of varying color and complexity.

Besides New York, the show may also be observed in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Vermont, and Maine.