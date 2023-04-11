Enough is Enough? 1 Upstate NY School Still Taking Extreme Covid Measures
Most Americans would agree the Covid pandemic is in the rearview mirror, but one rogue school in Upstate New York apparently didn't get the memo.
The Elizabeth Ann Clune Montessori School of Ithaca is a private education institution in Ithaca, New York, which serves over 200 students, ranging from pre-K to 8th grade. Tuition cost varies by students' age, but parents generally pay between $11,000 and $18,000 annually for their child to enroll there. This has made it a popular choice for upper-crust earners.
In spring of 2020, Covid ceased in-person classes at every school in the nation. When kids started being brought back, the Elizabeth Ann Clune Montessori School of Ithaca (EACMSI) did, too, but some of their additional guidelines raised eyebrows. Some guidelines were state-mandated, like being 6 feet apart, but stricter decrees were self-imposed by the school. These included wearing masks outdoors, and a complete ban on talking during lunch.
These rules are still enforced today, three years later.
The few parents who have raised concerns about the overreaching mandates -- none of which have been recommended by any health professionals -- have been threatened with having their kids booted from the school. As a result, some say a culture of fear rules at the EACMSI.
Many parents enjoy the education the school provides, and are simply letting these mandates continue due to an attitude of not wanting to rock the boat... even though nearly every school in the country has relaxed its mandates.
When is enough going to be enough? Only when more parents grow a backbone.
You can learn more about the Elizabeth Ann Clune Montessori School of Ithaca at their website.