Earthquake Felt In The Adirondack Region

The second earthquake in a week was felt in New York's Adirondack region Tuesday morning just after 9 AM.

News 10 reports the 1.2 magnitude earthquake happened approximately 30 miles northwest of Queensbury which is at the southern tip of Lake George. On Friday, January 3rd a different earthquake was reported in the same area registering 1.4 on the Richter Scale.

The US Geological Society states the Adirondack region is one of the more seismically active parts of the northeastern United States. Moderately damaging earthquakes generally strike somewhere in the region every few decades with smaller ones felt every three or four years. The most recent serious earthquake was on April 20th, 2002 in Plattsburgh New York which registered a magnitude of 5.0. A 1.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in November in the Rockland County town of Hillcrest.

Earthquakes occur miles deep in the bedrock along fault lines. According to the US Geological Society, most of the Adirondacks bedrock was formed as mountains rose up and were eroded over billions of years. There are numerous smaller and deeply buried fault lines that remain undetected.

Earthquakes on the east coast, although they don't happen as often, can be felt over a much wider area, sometimes noticed in an area ten times as large.