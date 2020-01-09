Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is holding a tax school for residents dabbling in agriculture.

Kathy Whyte/ WNBF NEWS

This year’s Part-Time Farmer Tax School is being held January 21 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Agriculture Department Center via a webinar with two other locations across New York State.

The session will address questions concerning how much farm income is required in order to be able to take tax deductions, what tax forms are needed and documentation required when looking for financing.

The cost for the workshop is $20 per person and includes a light dinner and printed materials. Register at reg.cce.cornell.edu/parttimefarmertaxschool_203.