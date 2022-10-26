See NASA’s Stunning Pics of Upstate NY Fall Colors – From Space!
NASA’s deep space photography never fails to amaze. Their recent spectacular photos from the James Webb telescope capture the beauty and majesty of wonders far beyond our own planet. But even with their new tool, that doesn’t mean NASA doesn’t look down from time to time to capture Earth’s amazing sights, either.
We’ve been enjoying another incredible fall of gorgeous foliage in Upstate New York, and we’ve seen amazing surface level photos. It turns out the astronauts and scientists of NASA love Upstate’s fall foliage, too. So much so that the Adirondacks made NASA’s Earth Observatory “Image of the Day” in pictures that will take fall-lovers’ breath away.
In Space, Nobody Can Hear You Say "Dang, That's Pretty."
NASA reported that a dry summer in most of the country had a lasting affect on fall colors, including New York’s neighbors and Downstate. These photos from earlier in October show how much Upstate lucked out – just look at those colors!
The NASA photos feature the areas around Elizabethtown and North Hudson, New York heading into the region’s peak foliage. Sugar and red maples, quaking and bigtooth aspens, and eastern larches give the Adirondacks the beautiful reds, oranges, and golds that make New York a continual leaf-peeper favorite.
Awesome Adirondack Autumn
With the spines of the mountains and the dark lines of rivers, creeks, and streams, the mountains look like giant leaves, themselves. For the full view, you really need to see the full, highest quality satellite picture on NASA’s site.
If these pictures inspire you to get out and see the leaves for yourself, this will likely be Upstate’s last good weekend for foliage. As you can see from I Love NY’s official leaf map, the Adirondacks are now past peak with the Capital Region and Central New York not far behind. Your best bet is heading south.