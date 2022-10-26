NASA’s deep space photography never fails to amaze. Their recent spectacular photos from the James Webb telescope capture the beauty and majesty of wonders far beyond our own planet. But even with their new tool, that doesn’t mean NASA doesn’t look down from time to time to capture Earth’s amazing sights, either.

We’ve been enjoying another incredible fall of gorgeous foliage in Upstate New York, and we’ve seen amazing surface level photos. It turns out the astronauts and scientists of NASA love Upstate’s fall foliage, too. So much so that the Adirondacks made NASA’s Earth Observatory “Image of the Day” in pictures that will take fall-lovers’ breath away.

In Space, Nobody Can Hear You Say "Dang, That's Pretty."

Fall colors in the Adirondacks as seen from space. NASA loading...

NASA reported that a dry summer in most of the country had a lasting affect on fall colors, including New York’s neighbors and Downstate. These photos from earlier in October show how much Upstate lucked out – just look at those colors!

Fall colors in the Adirondacks as seen from space. NASA loading...

The NASA photos feature the areas around Elizabethtown and North Hudson, New York heading into the region’s peak foliage. Sugar and red maples, quaking and bigtooth aspens, and eastern larches give the Adirondacks the beautiful reds, oranges, and golds that make New York a continual leaf-peeper favorite.

Fall colors in the Adirondacks as seen from space. NASA loading...

Get our free mobile app

Fall colors in the Adirondacks as seen from space. NASA loading...

Awesome Adirondack Autumn

Fall colors in the Adirondacks as seen from space. NASA loading...

With the spines of the mountains and the dark lines of rivers, creeks, and streams, the mountains look like giant leaves, themselves. For the full view, you really need to see the full, highest quality satellite picture on NASA’s site.

The New York Department of Tourism's foliage map for the weekend of 10-21 I Love NY loading...

If these pictures inspire you to get out and see the leaves for yourself, this will likely be Upstate’s last good weekend for foliage. As you can see from I Love NY’s official leaf map, the Adirondacks are now past peak with the Capital Region and Central New York not far behind. Your best bet is heading south.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Here's a look at 32 unique ones to schedule a fall visit too in alphabetical order: