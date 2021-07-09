A severe storm ripped through Westernville, and now The National Weather Service out of Binghamton is expected to send a team to the area to assess the situation. What we do know, a home is now left in shambles.

Donna Dunlap's home in Westernville is in shambles. Donna lost the roof to both her home and barn. This home has been in her late husband’s family for generations. She has a son and her mother in law that live with her and they will need to relocate until it is fixed if it even can be fixed. Her room, and her sons room, are on the upper floor of the home and we are currently unsure if anything can be salvaged as of yet.

Meet Kayla Glass. Donna is Kayla's boss and good friend. Kayla has launched a GoFundMe of a goal of $5,000 to help the Dunlap family:

First off, I’d like to say Donna is the most generous, caring, and genuine person I have ever met. On 7/8/21 a tornado went through her neighborhood and destroyed her home and barn. There may be more damage that has been done as it is very new and her home has not been accessed yet. Please help me by donating whatever you can to help her during this trying time. Donna does so much for everyone; it is our time to rally around her and help her any way we can."

Kayla tells us that Donna moved here from England to be with her husband and this is his childhood home that they live in. He has since passed away (almost four years ago) and this was one of the only things she had left of him.

Donna would literally give the shirt off her back to help anyone. She always makes sure that the people around her (strangers as well) are okay.

Donna might be a familiar face to you as well. She’s been working at the eye care center of Rome for over 15 years and is always making sure that all of our patients are taken care of.

