Woodsfest Music and Arts Festival Donating 100 Percent Of Proceeds To The Westernville Community Fund

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Woodsfest Music and Arts Festival is a go for August 7th and 8th. However, due to an EF1 tornado that touched down just behind Woods Valley, there has been a change in venue.

The original plan was to host the event at Woods Valley. However, Mother Nature brought a tornado with wind speeds reaching 105mph that hit right behind Woods Valley, the site of the festival.

Within six minutes, several Woods Valley outbuildings were destroyed and many trees were uprooted. The tornado then traveled across State Route 46 into the village of Westernville, damaging many houses, trees, and power lines; even lifting the steeple from the roof of the village’s Presbyterian Church"

This years event has changed it's location, and mission. The event will take place at Cider House Campground in Bouckville, the same weekend. Woods Valley and Woodsfest organizers will be donating 100 percent of the profits from this year’s festival to the fund.

One of the scheduled artists, Les Brers — a local Allman Brothers tribute band with close ties to the Woods Valley community — has offered to donate their performance fee to the fund.

Woodsfest is a family-friendly event. In addition to the music, there will also be many vendors, food trucks and craft beverages on site. Started as a one-day showcase for Central New York musical talent in 2018, this year’s festival expands to a two-day affair. Performers this year include headliners New Hampshire-based reggae band Roots of Creation and Boston-based reggae artist Mighty Mystic.

Other acts lined up for the full weekend of music include returning artists Annie in the Water, Les Brers and Nina’s Brew. New this year is Maddie Walsh & the Blind Spots, The Blind Owl Band, The Reflexions, Mal Maiz, Vaporeyes, Trampoline Jetstream, Space Junk is Forever, SixFoxWhiskey, Brickdrop, Hanzolo, Disco Risque and Adam Brooks.

Woodsfest III will kick off Friday, Aug. 6 with a pre-party in the campground pavilion with “A Real Swell Jam” featuring artist-at-large, Theodore the Grey and Friends, Cosmic Theo, and Copper Vein Clones. The change in venue now allows festival-goers the opportunity for tent, van, and RV camping for an additional fee. For more information, visit their site here.

These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.

10 Breweries in Central New York You Need To Visit At Least Once Have a little brouhaha with a locally made brew! Central New York is pretty blessed to have some amazing breweries in our back yard. Here's ten different options you need to visit at least once.