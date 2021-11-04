You’ll Adore This Converted Church Home For Sale Outside Of Rome New York

Just outside of the city of Rome New York in Westernville, you could be the proud owner of a converted church turned into a beautiful home.

According to circaoldhouses.com, this church home took over 7 years to be completely renovated, rebuilt, and restored. It is a total transformation from an old church, to a modern home:

Not a detail has been spared, which is evident the moment you step foot through the grand entry. An exquisite space where your guests will be able to dine, mingle & gather by the fire.

This home is located at 9251 Main Street in Westernville and is on the market for $700,000 with Coldwell Banker Faith Properties Rome. This former church currently has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The home was built back in 1852.

The home features a spiral staircase that leads to the steeple for a panoramic view of Westernville. Who wouldn't enjoy that? Some special features of the home also include the kitchen, which includes a solid walnut counter bar, honed matte granite countertops and a classic farmhouse sink.

This magnificent home is not only historic, stately, eclectic & refined, it is also technologically advanced, equipped with Smart switches & fixtures thru out.

The church home also features a basement, which adds 1413 square feet of finished living space. You'll see polished concrete floors, a Rec room with a wet bar and a wood burning fireplace, 2 guest bedrooms and a 1/2 bath.

Even though the home was built in 1852, you'll be able to relax with central air, and forced air for heat. If you want to learn more, you can go to Coldwell Banker Faith Properties Rome online.