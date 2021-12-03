CNY Couple Use Holiday Village to Help Community Devastated by 2 Floods & a Tornado

A couple in Westernville, New York are using their holiday village to help a community devastated by 2 floods and a tornado.

Debby Dibble and David Vivenzio wanted to build a sleigh and reindeer to decorate their lawn decoration for the Christmas season last year. Santa's sleigh turned into a small Christmas village before we they were done, including Santa's workshop, an elf house, a Mrs. Clause bakery, and St. Nick's church.

Credit - David Vivenzio

During the Christmas season, a couple stopped and had their picture taken with the workshop." We did not know this until we received a Christmas card in the mail of the couple and our workshop," said David.

The town of Westernville was devastated by a tornado and two floods over the summer. The Western Fire Department answered the call and performed way above the call of duty. "Those people are some of the most amazing people I have ever met," David said. "So Debby and I thought if someone thought enough of our village to use it as their Christmas card why can't we use it for the good of the community and those that give so much of themselves all year long."

Credit - David Vivenzio

The Vivenzio's reached out to the Western fire Department with the idea of a Christmas Holiday Fundraiser. They accepted with open arms.

The Christmas village will be on display at the Western firehouse every weekend until December 19. "We are having a bake sale every weekend with hot chocolate available as well. Debby has baked over 4 thousand cookies to sell. We also have a couple of fun things for the kids to do."

Credit - David Vivenzio

There will be horse-drawn wagon rides with Santas from 10 AM until 2 PM each day.

All proceeds from the Christmas Village benefit will be given to the Western fire Department. "We wanted to say thank you as a community and show our support for all that they do for us all year long," said David. We ask everyone to come out and support this event."

