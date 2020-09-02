Get ready to drive thru a spooktastic Halloween trail in central New York.

Halloween will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than haunted houses, many are having a haunted trail. The same team who brings Lights on the Lake to Onondaga County is creating Halloween at the Park, to celebrate Halloween in a COVID safe way at Jamesville Beach Park.

Drive down a lighted path and see festive Halloween-themed displays along the trail. There will also be ghosts, ghouls, witches, warlocks, and more. Bring friends and family for an adventure through all of the themed areas including the witch’s shoe house, the ghost’s barnyard, the pumpkin patch, skeleton graveyard and the spider forest. Each area will include large wooden structures, LED light displays, and actors to help the sections come to life.

Photo Credit - Halloween at the Park

Halloween at the Park will be held October 1st to October 31st from 7pm to 10pm at Jamesville Beach Park. Tickets are available for pre-sale only and are sold by carload.

Tickets:

Sunday - Thursday $10,

Friday-Saturday $15

Unlike Haunted Houses, this is a fun drive-thru event with characters and themed sections for a Halloween fantasy adventure for all ages.

Get your tickets and more information at Halloweenatthepark.com.