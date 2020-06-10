Boonville Fairgrounds Offering Drive-Thru Fair Food

This concept worked really well for the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, so it's catching on here in the Mohawk Valley during this next phase of our re-opening from the pandemic.

Drive-Thru Food. Expect long lines of cars this weekend in Boonville, at the fairgrounds located in the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days Lot. That's right across from the fairgrounds on Route 294 in Boonville. The usual Boonville Oneida County Fair vendors, Dean's Concessions, will be on hand and here's a partial menu of favorites that'll be available:

Gianelli Sausage

Hofman Hot Dogs

Chicken Tenders

Burgers

Fresh-cut French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Onion Rings

Deep-fried delicacies like Pickles, Cheese Curds and Oreos

Fried Dough

Funnel Cakes

For a full rundown of the menu, with all the prices, go to the Fuze Magazine Facebook page.

Here's the rest of the drill: Just follow the signs, when you approach, remain in your car all the way through the drive-thru process. You'll enjoy safe and sanitary service, as all employees will be wearing masks and gloves.

The Fair Food Drive-Thru in Boonville takes place this Friday and Saturday, June 12 th and 13th, from 3-8PM each day. You'll be able to use cash or credit cards for your transaction.

The 2020 Boonville Oneida County Fair, originally scheduled for later this summer, featuring country star Jo Dee Messina, was cancelled due to complications associated with the pandemic. They're already planning for next year, July 27-August 1, 2021. More info on their website.