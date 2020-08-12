The popular Utica event, the Taste of Lebanon Festival, won't be cancelled this year. Instead, organizers are planning to create a drive-thru, where attendees can enjoy all their favorite Middle Eastern foods.

The Taste of Lebanon Drive-Thru is hosted annually by St. Louis Gonzaga Church. While so many popular events have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, Taste of Lebanon decided they would change things up rather than cancel, since proceeds from the event go to support the church's renovations and activities.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The drive-thru event is planned for Friday, August 28, 3-8PM and Saturday, August 29, 12-8PM at St. Louis Gonzaga, 520 Rutger Street, Utica.

There will be a limited selection of Lebanese favorites available: hummus, stuffed grape leaves, gyros, tabouli, kibbeh, baklawa, assorted desserts, fried dough, and a crowd favorite — gryo bowls.

The process is simple: Drive-in, order from your car, pay (cash or credit), and the order will be delivered to your car (sorry, no pre-orders accepted). Strict CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

For more information regarding the event, find the Taste of Lebanon Drive-Thru on Facebook, or contact the parish office at 315-732-6019.