McDonald's restaurants are closing dining rooms in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

If you have a craving for McDonald's fries, get ready to use the drive-thru. In a statement, McDonald's Corporation says all stores "will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery."

"This decision allows for customers without access to a Drive-Thru and those unable to use McDelivery to continue to have access to McDonald’s."

McDonald's food is also available on delivery services like Door Dash.

