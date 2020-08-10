Back in April, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the New York State Fair being held this year would "not be a good idea." That was the start of many State Fair Food Drive-Thru events in Central New York.

The popular fair vendor, Pizza Fritte, started the first pop-up drive-thru in the Orange lot of the Fairgrounds and continued selling their products for multiple weekends, adding other vendors into the mix as well. Ashley Lynn Winery took care of the wine slushies and Big Kahuna took care of the sausage sandwiches and gyros.

Soon after, another fair food even was thrown into the mix. Main Event Amusements was also a long time vendor at the fair, and held their own drive-thru called "Carnival Eats Syracuse."

Now, all of them are coming together for 'Orange Lot Madness.'

Taking place this weekend will be noon to 10 pm Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 pm Sunday, the menu features a bunch of great fair favorites.

Villa Pizze Fritte

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Twinkies

Funnel Cakes

Corn Dogs

Candy and Caramel Apples

Fried Dough

Fried Cheese on a Stick

Cotton Candy

Gyros

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Italian Sausage

French Fries

Hot Dogs

Deep Fried Pickles

Fair Novelties

Ashley Lynn Wine Slushies

The organizers of 'Orange Lot Madness' say they have vastly improved the logistics at the Orange lot, which is off Interstate 690 between the fairgrounds and Onondaga Lake.

You might remember that drive-in movies have been held at the fairgrounds recently. Unlike past weekends, due to this event, they will now be free. This weekend films are “Frozen 2″ on Friday and “Grease” on Saturday. The movies begin around 9 pm.

The best part? They're making plans to host more weekends in the future. We could see the event featuring Drive Thru Bingo (whose logistics are still being worked out) and music.

According to organizers something really special is planned for Labor Day Weekend, but the details have not been announced. As we find out more, we'll update you.

