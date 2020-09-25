Syracuse Hosting Another State Fair Food Drive-Thru

If you weren't able to enjoy your fair foods this summer, don't miss out this fall. The New York State Fair Grounds Orange Lost is hosting another Orange Lot Madness State Fair Food Favorites event.

It's all going down on Saturday September 26th from Noon - 7PM at the Orange Paking Lot. For those that don't know where that is, the Orange Lot is right next to the Lakeview Amphitheater. You'll find it right off Exit 7 of rt. 690 West.

You'll find menu includes items from the following places:

The Villa Pizze Fritte, Big Kahuna Food Stand, Ashley Lynn Winery and Carnival Eats. Menu includes: Villa Pizze Fritte • Deep Fried Oreos • Deep Fried Twinkies • Funnel Cakes • Corn Dogs • Candy and Carmel Apples • Fried Dough • Fried Cheese on a Stick • Cotton Candy • Spicy Gyros • Greek Gyros • Fresh Squeezed Lemonade • Chicken Gyros • Italian Sausage • French Fries • Hot Dogs • Deep Fried Pickles • Fair Novelties • Fried Pickles • Ashley Lynn Wine Slushies."

All required safety precautions and protocols will be in place, and all employees will wear masks and gloves. Employees will take orders and deliver each order directly to people’s cars. All of your items can be paid for by cash, credit or debit card.

