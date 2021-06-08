Fair Food, Thrilling Rides and Games For All at Carnival Eats Utica This Weekend

Carnival Eats Syracuse was created during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for Central New Yorkers to get their fair food fix, since the New York State Fair was canceled. Soon after, the event was brought to Utica after great success in Syracuse.

Fast forward to today, and the event is back. This time featuring some long time favorite fair vendors, a different location, rides and games!

Main Event Amusements, owned by Kevin Jankiewicz, has been operating food stands, rides and games at the State Fair and other carnival-style events in the Northeast for 30 years. Along with rides, games and food from Main Street Amusements, you'll be able to get food from Big Kahuna's, Lloyd's Concessions, and don't forget those delicious Wine Slushies from Ashley Lynn Winery

When and Where is Carnival Eats Utica Happening?

Carnival Eats Utica is returning to Utica on June 10, 11 and 12 in the parking lot of the Adirondack Bank Center, across from the Labatt Blue entrance.

Thursday, June 10: Food at 12PM, Rides at 4PM

Friday, June 11: Food at 12PM, Rides at 4PM

Saturday, June 12: Food, Games and Rides 12PM to 8PM

Some of the menu items include: philly cheesesteak, deep fried oreos, loaded french fries, fresh squeezed lemonade, gyros, funnel cakes, candy apples, cotton candy, corn dogs, chicken tenders and fries, deep fried cheese on a stick and more.

Win Unlimited Ride Wristbands

Carnival Eats Utica has your chance at winning two unlimited ride wristbands. All you have to do is follow the instructions below. Good luck!

