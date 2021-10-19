New York State Police have made an arrest following an investigation into a grisly double homicide on the outskirts of the City of Rome.

Officials say Troopers were initially called to an address on Old Oneida Road for a welfare check after someone spotted a man standing at the end of his driveway covered in blood. When Troopers arrived they discovered the individual, later identified as 30-year-old Kyle Kirk, with blood stains on his clothing.

Police say they then discovered a male victim lying across the driveway suffering from apparent stab wounds. That victim was later identified as 60-year-old Howard Kirk III who lived at the address on Old Oneida Road. Police say Howard Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the discovery of the male victim, the Troopers on scene entered the mobile home on the property and began searching for any additional victims. Officials say Troopers did discovered a female victim inside the trailer and she was later identified as 53-year-old Amanda Osborne. According to officials, Osborne also lived at the residence and she too was discovered dead from multiple stab wounds.

Troopers say ultimately 30-year-old Kyle Kirk was arrested and is now facing several charges including two counts of Murder in the 1st Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Police say the investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone who may have information on the case to contact them. State Police were assisted on scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Rome Fire Department, NYS Park Police, Oneida County District Attorney’s Office and AMCARE ambulance.

Photo Courtesy of New York State Police

25 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State Here are the top 25 most dangerous counties in New York, outside of the city.

13 Worst Places to Live in New York State From high crime and unemployment rates to a lack of entertainment, here are the 13 worst places to live in New York state.

11 Of The Creepiest Public Places In New York Ghost Hunters Has Explored On TV