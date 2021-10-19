Looking at the picture, you know this can't be good. The story has a little bit of everything - a stolen vehicle, speed, a missed stop sign and drugs.

It happened Sunday, October 17 off Interstate 81 in Pulaski and an Oswego County woman is facing a laundry list of charges.

New York State Police says 29-year-old Cayla Newcombe of Granby failed to stop at the end of an Interstate 81 off-ramp and drove into the Valero Gas Station/Sunshine Mini Mart in Pulaski. The vehicle somehow missed a car in the parking lot and drove right through the front doors. The impact of the crash caused extensive damage, even bringing down the ceiling.

Credit - NYSP

An employee working inside the store was taken to the Oswego hospital for treatment and has since been released. There's no word on how serious the injuries were.

Troopers say the vehicle Newcombe was driving had been reported stolen from a home in the village of Lacona, New York.

Newcombe is facing several charges including criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, DWAI for drugs, reckless driving, speeding, and numerous additional traffic tickets.

Newcombe was uninjured and was taken to Oswego County Jail pending her arraignment.

