Central New York has a lot to offer when it comes to getting an education and experiencing college life. The best college and one of the best college towns in the country is right in our backyard.

Hamilton has been named the best college in the country and Ithaca is home to one of the top 5 best college cities, according to WalletHub. As far as Central New York universities go, Cornell and Colgate were among the top 50.

For those considering attending a college, WalletHub compared more than 100 such institutions across 30 key measures to determine where prospective students can expect to receive a top-notch education at the lowest price points.

Hamilton College was the only school in Central New York to earn the honor of best college. For anyone considering a larger school that offers undergraduate and graduate-level programs close to home, a number of universities made the best of the best list.

#26 Cornell University

#48 Colgate University

#58 Binghamton University

#153 Suny College Oneonta

#167 SUNY Polytechnic Institute

#215 Syracuse University

When it comes to college life, Ithaca is the place to be. The home of Cornell, which was founded in 1865, was named the fifth-best college town in the country. But Ithaca wasn't the only town in New York getting some recognition.

#5 Ithaca

#70 Troy

#75 Buffalo

#130 Albany

#146 Rochester

#192 Syracuse

