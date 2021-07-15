Don’t Miss the Best Meteor Shower of the Year Over Central New York

Don't miss what NASA is calling the 'best meteor shower of the year.' The Perseids will light up the Central New York sky in July and August but you'll want to catch it at its peak.

The Perseids are active from July 14 to August 24 but will peak during mid-August. "With very fast and bright meteors, Perseids frequently leave long 'wakes' of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth's atmosphere," according to NASA. "The Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers with 50-100 meteors seen per hour, and occur with warm summer nighttime weather, allowing sky watchers to easily view them."

Not only can you see the most plentiful showers, the Perseids are also known for their fireballs; larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. "This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of cometary material. Fireballs are also brighter, with apparent magnitudes greater than -3."

The best time to view the Perseids is during the pre-dawn hours. You may be able to see meteor showers as early as 10 PM.

In June, if you were up early enough, you may have caught the picturesque partial solar eclipse. The sun came up over the Northeast looking like a crescent Moon. A little farther north, in Ontario, Canada a “ring of fire” eclipse, where the Moon slips perfectly across the Sun to leave a ring or annulus around the Moon, could be seen.

A sunrise coinciding with the peak of a solar eclipse is a rather rare occurrence. It has only happened twice in New York in the last 150 years - September 1875 and October 1959.

In December 2020, a woman captured a meteor/fireball on video.

Bekka Gunner of Untamed Adventure Dogs was mushing along the Erie Canal in Buffalo and was lucky enough to catch it streaking across the sky. "I have chills. Talk about cosmic energy. What are the chances of seeing this let alone getting it on video," she shared on Facebook.

Photo Credit - Bekka Gunner