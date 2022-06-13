Own Piece of Clinton History! Last Bar Standing Goes on the Market

Own a piece of local history. The last bar standing in one Central New York small town is up for sale.

Want a piece of the Rok? Don’s Rok in Clinton, a favorite watering hole for generations of locals, Hamilton College students, and alumni is on the market. And after the closure of The Tavern, it's the only bar left in town.

Credit - Coldwell Banker Credit - Coldwell Banker loading...

Grocery Store to Bar

Don's Rok was originally a grocery store that changed hands several times. It was transformed into a bar by Don Burns, the original owner. Mark Smith has been running the Rok for more than 3 decades. Now that his wife has retired he's decided to join her and take time to enjoy life and new his grandson.

The iconic bar is on the market for $349,000. There's a pool table, foosball and a dart board. The second floor has been renovated for an apartment or office space.

Credit - Coldwell Banker Credit - Coldwell Banker loading...

Still Open

Don't panic! Don's Rok isn't closing. Not just yet anyway. The bar will remain open while it's on the market with Sophia Sexton at Coldwell Banker.

Iconic Clinton Bar on the Market Looking to own a bar? Don's Rok in Clinton, New York is for sale. The owner wants to retire after running the iconic watering hole for more than three decades.

Lake George Bar for Sale

The Lake George Beach Club, one of the busiest bars in one of the best locations in Upstate New York is on the market.

They say it's all about location, location, location and you can't get a much better location than this. The Beach Club is next to Shepards Park, a popular attraction for visitors. It also sits on 56 feet of lakefront and has two 70-foot docks with enough room for 8 boats to welcome all the traffic off the water.

You could be the proud owner of the busy Beach Club that is open year-round, but it's going to cost ya. The 2-story, 6,100 square foot bar, and restaurant are up for sale for $6.5 million with Hunt Real Estate, a big hike from the $1.67 million Spitalny bought it for in 2016.

Own One of Busiest Lake Front Bars in Lake George You can own one of the busiest lake front businesses in Lake George. The Beach Club is up for sale.

Lake George Bar & Mall on Market

If one business isn't enough, how about three. A bar, mall, and marina are for sale in Lake George, New York and all it'll cost you is a mere $10 million.

King Neptunes restaurant and bar, Lake George Boat Rentals, and The Village Mall are on the market.

King Neptune's Bar & Grill has been a village staple for decades. It sits on the shore of beautiful Lake George and features 3 bars on 3 levels, plus a roof-top deck and a lake-side patio directly on the lake walk.

Credit - Davies Davies & Associates Real Estate Credit - Davies Davies & Associates Real Estate loading...

The Village Mall

The Village Mall features 14 retail stores and 2 restaurants on Canada Street with nearly 80 feet of prime lakefront.

Credit - Davies Davies & Associates Real Estate Credit - Davies Davies & Associates Real Estate loading...

Lake George Boat Rentals

Behind the Village Mall is the Lake Geroge Boat Rental. The business includes 30 rental boats and boat slips to accommodate all rental boats.

The three businesses were on the market for $11.5 million but it's been reduced to $9,999,000. The monthly mortgage would be a little over $43,000 a month.