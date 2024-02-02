Does New York’s Weather-Predicting Chicken Disagree with Groundhog?

Forget Punxsutawney Phil! He's been unreliable for years!

On the morning of February 2nd, all eyes were on Cluxatawney Henrietta, New York's weather-predicting chicken!

Muscoot Farms in Katonah, Westchester County, New York, invited people everywhere for Henrietta's big weather prediction on Groundhog Day. Was it an early spring, or six more weeks of winter? If Henrietta laid an egg, New Yorkers would indeed be treated to an early spring.

Henrietta laid an egg last year, mirroring the famous Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil's prediction. Westchester County Executive George Latimer says Muscoot Farm has put the county on the map of highly anticipated Groundhog Day celebrations, adding it's a fun way for residents to acknowledge the day.

According to their Facebook page, Cluxatawney Henrietta first began her weather predictions back in 2020.

WHAT DOES 'CLUXATAWNEY HENRIETTA' SAY ABOUT SPRING 2024?

GROUNDHOG DAY IS PRETTY STUPID

The first official Groundhog Day celebration took place in 1887. There have been many incarnations of Punxsutawney Phil over the years, some more adept at meteorology than others.

Look, a weather-predicting chicken... sure, it's cute. But unfortunately, regardless of what any clairvoyant rodent or junglefowl bird says, we Upstate New Yorkers know there's NEVER an early spring. There's AT LEAST six more weeks of winter... under the BEST of circumstances! We all know this cold, white bulls*** lasts until early May.

Still, though... here's hoping Henrietta predicts an early spring!

