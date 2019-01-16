Do Not Plan a Central New York Wedding On This 2019 Date

A word of warning for brides-to-be who are planning weddings this year: You might want to avoid a certain date on the 2019 calendar as you set up your special day.

Saturday, September 14 might cause some problems. That's the day that Syracuse football, coming off its best season in years, and flying high under head coach Dino Babers, has its own special occasion--a gridiron match-up at the Carrier Dome with the defending national champion Clemson Tigers. Game time has yet to be established.

Unless you want to hold your ceremony and/or reception that day at a tailgate party outside the Dome AND you're okay with the Orange stealing your spotlight, you might want to pick another date.

September 14th is going to be a zoo. ESPN could very well show up with its College GameDay crew for the first time in the history of the Syracuse football program. All eyes will be on SU, which may not bode well for a blushing Central New York bride.

For those of you who've already locked in September 14th, you might want to plan on having some big-screen TVs on hand for the wedding guests, or else you might lose them to a nearby bar.

Or, maybe the whole sports wedding idea appeals to you, just like the folks who got hitched recently at a Utica City FC soccer game: