Change To COVID Health And Safety Protocols At The Carrier Dome

Syracuse University has announced an upcoming change to the COVID health and safety protocols at the Carrier Dome.

Starting this Saturday, March 26, people who attend events at the indoor facility no longer have to provide proof they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

And they won’t have to show that they've tested negative for COVID-19 before they're allowed inside the stadium.

Consistent with masking level “Yellow” on the University’s masking policy, individuals who are vaccine-exempt or who have not yet been fully vaccinated are required to wear masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks, however, the “Yellow” masking level recommends wearing masks while indoors in the presence of others, and outdoors in large group settings.

Syracuse University will be hosting a number of external events in the coming months, including Monster Jam and the Paul McCartney concert.

Public health protocols for those events will be determined and communicated by the event promoter.

The University continues to assess public health conditions and will issue revised guidance should that become necessary.

For the most up-to-date public health information, you can visit the Stay Safe website.

