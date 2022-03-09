Syracuse men's basketball is having a down year but they could turn everything around with a great run in the ACC tournament and it begins with their game against Florida State. Once they run by the Seminoles, they'll take on the top seed Duke Blue Devils.

The Orange have given us so many great memories with their many Sweet 16 trips, their 6 final fours including an improbable run in 2016, and of course, winning the National Title in 2003.

One of my biggest Syracuse Orange memories is from 1982 when I attended the Syracuse/Georgetown game at the Carrier Dome. I was one of over 25,000 people at the Loud House for a national game with Syracuse alum Bob Costas on the call.

The Cuse would go on to win the game but that's not what anyone that was there would remember. During the first timeout of the game, the national audience was on a TV break and the Syracuse cheerleading team took to the floor.

Syracuse Cheerleader Fractures Skull in Fall

Cheerleader Michelle Munn flipped from the top of the pyramid but no one was there to catch her. She ended up on her head and fractured her skull. At the end of the story, I wondered what happened to Munn and now I know.

She reached out to me and this is what she had to say:

What Syracuse Cheerleader Michelle Munn Is Doing Today

"Hi Glenn. This is Michelle (Munn) Burkhart, the Syracuse cheerleader who fell during the Georgetown game 40 years ago. I wanted to let you know I am doing well. I think about the cold day in January 1982 every year. Even though I don't remember the accident, I do remember all the love and support I received from the community in the days that followed. I did end up graduating with my Engineering degree later that year. I currently live and work in Boca Raton, FL. I raised three wonderful children with my husband and we now have six beautiful grandchildren. I have been blessed in so many ways. I do get back to Sayre (Litchfield) a few times a year to visit family that still live there. I am still a big Syracuse fan and keep in touch with the friends I made at the 'Cuse."

I'm so glad to hear that she is doing well. I'm not surprised though because she comes from my neck of the woods and we find ways to make it through the most difficult of times.