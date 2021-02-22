Did You Buy A Take 5 Ticket in Rome? You Could Be $54k Richer

Have you purchased a Take 5 ticket lately? To get more specific, was it from the Cliff's location at 1221 Erie Boulevard West in Rome? You might be a couple thousand dollars richer. Like, $54k to be exact.

The New York State Lottery on Monday morning announced that one of the top-prize winning tickets for 'TAKE 5' worth $54,202 was sold in Rome at Cliff's location #511.

The winner has not come forward to claim the prize. Is it you? Check your tickets and cash in!

What were the winning numbers? 02, 09, 27, 33 and 34.

Just last week, there was a winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Kinney Drugs on Preston Street in Camden. The prize was $96 million.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.37 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York State.

For the first time, New Yorkers can play the lottery from the comfort of home. Jackpocket, the first and only licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S., gives New Yorkers an easy, secure way to buy official state lottery tickets from their smartphones. In 2019, the New York Gaming Commission approved new regulations allowing digital lottery courier services to operate in New York. Jackpocket is the first officially-licensed New York courier service under the new regulatory framework.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.