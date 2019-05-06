CNY Family Wins 10 Grand on America’s Funniest Videos

It's always great to see Central New Yorkers featured for something on TV, especially winning something special. That's what happened on America's Funniest Videos.

Last night, May 5th, a Central New York family was featured on AFV and ended up taking home the grand prize of 10 grand! How exciting.

The Sherrell family in Fabius sent in the video 'Twin Dinner Difference,' with their dad showing the differences in eating habits between their twin girl and twin boy. It was so cute!

The video won first place on the ABC show and qualifies them for the grand prize of $100,000 during the season finale.

We'll be rooting for our fellow CNY-ers! A big good luck to the Sherrell family! I'll be watching closely, I tune in every night it's on!

[h/t WSYR ]