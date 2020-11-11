Deer Getting ‘Lucky’ Could Make You Very ‘Unlucky’ In CNY

This time of year in Utica, Rome, and the Syracuse watch out for deer in the road.

Did you know that deer activity in fall is high because of mating? This time of year is known as the "Rut". The Rut is the mating season for white-tailed deer.

White-tailed deer seem to prefer border areas between forests and fields, although they can be found in a variety of habitats depending on the season. They thrive in open agricultural areas as well as in dense brushy habitat.

That means bucks are more active as they seek out does, and are less cautious. Which also means, they'll be near more roadways in Central New York. As deer are more active and less cautious, they're bound to run across roads more. If they're chasing a doe across the road, they're not focused on the impending threat of traffic. They're focused on mating.

The average peak day for the Rut is November 13th.

Antler Restriction Program In NY

During the hunting season here in New York, an antler restriction is in place to reduce harvest of young bucks in a portion of the Catskills in southeastern New York. The antler restriction REQUIRES that bucks taken in the antler restriction units have at least one antler with 3 points (or more) which are at least one inch long. This restriction applies to the archery, regular and muzzleloading seasons. Hunters aged 12-16 years are exempt from this restriction. For more information see Antler Restrictions in New York.