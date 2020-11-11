Don’t Click The Link You’re Not Getting a Stimulus Check

The ruthless are back at it with a new text scam connected to stimulus checks. Don't fall for it or instead of getting a $1,200 check, you'll be getting a drained bank account.

There are no stimulus checks coming from the Federal Government, or at least not yet. But still scammers are betting people will think one's on the way and click a link. Here's what the text message will say:

"You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …"

The link is to a fake phishing web address aiming to get your bank account and other personal information. It leads to a fraudulent website that impersonates the IRS.gov Get My Payment website. In addition to there not be any checks issued, the IRS nor state agencies will ever text taxpayers asking for bank account information so that an Economic Impact Payment deposit may be made.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig say. "This scam is a new twist on those we've been seeing much of this year. We urge people to remain alert to these types of scams."

If you receive this text scam, take a screen shot of the message and send it in an email to phishing@irs.gov. Include this information in the message:

Date/Time/Timezone you received the text message

The number that appeared on your Caller ID

The number that received the text message

Read more on the scam at the " target="_blank">IRS' website.