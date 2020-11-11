Holy Buck! New York Hunter Bags Once in a Lifetime 27 Point Deer

Holy buck! A New York hunter bagged a once in a lifetime 27 point deer.

The New York hunter, who asked to remain anonymous, arrowed the trophy in Chautauqua County on Monday, November 9th. "I don't want any attention for just dumb luck. It was a special moment I just want to share with my friends and family."

Provided photo

Hunting is among the most popular forms of wildlife recreation in New York State. Nearly 700,000 New Yorkers and over 50,000 nonresidents hunt in the Empire State.

Fall is when deer are most active for the mating season which is know as 'The Rut.'

"White-tailed deer seem to prefer border areas between forests and fields, although they can be found in a variety of habitats depending on the season," says the NYSDEC. "They thrive in open agricultural areas as well as in dense brushy habitat."

Anyone who has hunted for very long know how smart deer can be. A couple of trips into the field can change their patterns, so it's a good idea too have more than one location scouted. And while locations with food are great places, many time deer will feed at night, especially when there is a lot of human activity in the area.

You can also find your next adventure using DECinfo Locator, an interactive map featuring wildlife management areas, WMU boundaries, parking areas, trail heads, and other information to help plan an excursion on state-managed lands.