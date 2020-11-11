This winter, experience the ultimate in cozy outdoor dining with unique tiny rooftop cabins in New York.

Several restaurants are using outdoor igloos to allow patrons to dine outdoors during the winter while maintaining social distance from other diners - but none have approached the elegance or the setting of one New York City venue.

Credit: Relevent on behalf of the Howard Hughes Corporation

NYC's open-air rooftop venue at Pier 17 at the Seaport, The Greens, say they plan to bring "all the seasonal charm of Upstate New York" to downtown New York with 28 rooftop cabins that offer spectacular views of NYC, a virtual fireplace and heating - allowing diners to enjoy a cozy night under the stars, no matter the weather.

'The Greens' will comprise 28 individual 12’ x 10’ dining cabins, each responsibly fitting up to 10 guests and decked with classic winter décor and amenities including cozy and comfortable banquette seating, floor-to-ceiling views of New York, a virtual fireplace, electric heating, and more. The cabins are an alpine escape, overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge and East River.

The cabins will follow all appropriate safety guidelines and feature air purifiers and touchless ordering.

The Greens will be open seven days a week for guests to enjoy lunch or dinner, paired with iconic skyline views. Online reservations for cabins are preferred, and can be made one week in advance by visiting Pier17NY.com.

If you'd like to test out outdoor dining, before you trek to New York City, Babe's at Harbor Point has their outdoor igloos available for reservations now.