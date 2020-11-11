This Thanksgiving You Can Get Turkey Insurance For Your Dinner

Every year, thousands of home cooks across the United States collectively freak out over whether or not the Thanksgiving Day turkey will come out right.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Well, now there's insurance for those of us who didn't take up cooking during the pandemic.

For those faced with likely preparing our own birds -- since maybe you can't make it to Grandma's this year and now you're on the hook to cook -- Whole Foods and Progressive Insurance are offering some protection.

USA Today reports the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan is the "first-ever 'insurance' for the beloved centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal."

As with any insurance policy, there's some fine print. You'll need to purchase a Whole Foods brand turkey by Nov. 22. And if the unthinkable should happen -- you burn it, overcook it, undercook it, drop it on the ground as you take it out of the oven -- go to www.turkeyprotectionplan.com to submit a claim.

The first 1,000 eligible "claims" will receive a $35 Whole Foods gift card.

And then you can try again the following Thursday.