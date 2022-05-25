Here Are Top 10 Hiking Essentials Before You Hit The Trails In New York

The beautiful summer weather is calling more people out to explore the Adirondacks, but that doesn't exclude the dangers that come with it.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has seen an increase in the amount of accidents or injuries occurring in the Adirondacks. Luckily, their Forest Rangers and Wilderness Rescue Teams are quick to respond to these emergencies. They will continue to see the number of incidents go up as the Summer months roll on.

One hiker was recently airlifted from Gothics Mountain in Essex County. The 53-year-old from Saratoga Springs sustained two unstable leg injuries and couldn't leave the woods on their own. Over twenty Rangers from Regions 4, 5 and 6 were called in to assist the search and save the hiker.

The New York State DEC has a list of their 10 Hiking Essentials you should bring with you on your next trip...

Navigation

You should always bring a map or compass with you on a hiking trip. Whether it's a physical one, or virtual through your phone, it will help you stay safe on the trails.

Insulation or Rain Gear

This includes hat, gloves, wool socks, and a water/windproof jacket.

Light

Bring a headlamp, flashlight, or lantern if your going out on a late hike. Don't forget extra batteries as well!

First Aid Supplies

Always essential when heading out on the trails. Could be a pre-made kit or one you made on your own.

Emergency Kit

These are simple survival tools that could be beneficial if you get into that situation. Whistle, signal mirror, duct tape, pocket knife, and a bright colored cloth are all included on the list.

Fire

Just in case you need to make a fire, bring matches, a lighter, or any other fire starter.

Nutrition

Extremely important for any trip. Choose high protein and high calorie items.

Water

Should always pack at least 2 liters per person. The best advice is to always carry more than you think you will need.

Sun and Insect Protection

Simple things like sunglasses, sunscreen, hat, bug repellent, and a bug net if camping.

Emergency Shelter

If you are going camping, it's never a bad idea to have a backup shelter. Consider bringing an extra tent, space blanket, or tarp on your trip.

