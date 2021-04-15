Deadline To Sign Up For Correction Officer Exam Is Friday

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is issuing a last-minute reminder about the upcoming civil service exam for Correction Officer.

The deadline to sign up to take the civil service exam is the end of business tomorrow.

Applicants must be 18 years old on or before the date of appointment, they must possess a high school diploma or equivalency and live in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Lewis, Oswego or Otsego Counties.

The starting salary for a Correction Officer is $35,862 and advances to $42,191 after successful completion of the Basic Corrections Academy or after successfully completing six months of employment in the bargaining unit.

You can register for the exam here.

The exam will be given on June 5.