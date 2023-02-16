Damar Hamlin Apologies For ‘Offensive’ Jacket

Damar Hamlin Apologies For &#8216;Offensive&#8217; Jacket

Damar Hamlin offended some people and is now apologizing for it on social media. Some people were completely offended and quite a few comments BASHING the Buffalo Bills' safety. Now, Hamlin says he 'understands' how that could have offended some people.

CONTEXT: Damar Hamlin was invited to the Super Bowl in Arizona last week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. He wore a varsity jacket and on the back there was a picture of Jesus on the cross and the word ETERNAL above it. It also references a bible verse that says: "Without end of beginning there is no day and no night".

OUTCOME: People were outraged on social media. You can see some of the posts below.

Damar Hamlin survives a heart attack. Thousands prayed for him. He survives it and goes to the Superbowl wearing a jacket mocking Jesus. How stupid can someone be to mock the one who gave Him a second chance?

Damar has since apologized as well. You can see this below.

Disclaimer: If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan and feeling slightly annoyed today, you’re about to fly off the handle.
