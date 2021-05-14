Cuteness Overload: Meet The Newest Kids at The Utica Zoo

Watch out friends, there's some new kids in town and they're taking over.

The Utica Zoo has announced the arrival of the new "kids" aka baby goats that were born last week on the property, and MAN, are they cute.

The Nigerian Dwarf Goat babies were born on the Peaceful Hollow Farm in Barneveld, New York on Wednesday, May 5, and now reside in the Children's Zoo's main barn.

The Utica Zoo is open daily from 10 AM to 4:30 PM. Don't forget your face mask. "Masks are still required, for visitors, staff, and animal safety. There have been confirmed cases of COVID in animals in other zoos so we will continue to take these precautions."

You Can Also Meet The New Bay Urials at the Utica Zoo

"Mom Pyari gave birth recently to two cute babies who are on exhibit," the Utica Zoo shared on Facebook. "Both babies are doing well and mom is taking great care of them. Stop by often to watch them grow."

Get our free mobile app

The Utica Zoo is Offering Kids Summer Camp Options

Kids can head on over to the Utica Zoo this summer for five zooerific filled days of programs. Zoo camp is a great place for kids to have fun and learn. They introduce campers to an inquiry-based learning environment, with STEAM activities that encourage group collaboration and learning. Camps are interactive and also include an animal meet and greets, enrichment projects, touring the zoo, and crafts.

All the sessions this summer are broken up into age groups. Find our more at uticazoo.org/zoocamp.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.