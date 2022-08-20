Here’s How Big The Biggest Baby Born In New York Weighed

Well, that's a BIG'un! I commend all of the mothers in New York. Carrying a baby is no easy fete, especially when you've got one of the biggest of the big.

According to the WHO, the average birth weight of a full-term male baby is 7 pounds (lb) 6 ounces (oz). The average birth weight of a full-term female is 7 lb 2 oz. The average weight of a baby born at 37–40 weeks ranges from 5 lb 8 oz to 8 lb 13 oz.

Why Are Some Babies Born So Big?

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are several factors that can cause a baby to grow bigger than average in its mother's belly,

Genetic factors and maternal conditions such as obesity or diabetes can cause fetal macrosomia. Rarely, a baby might have a medical condition that makes him or her grow faster and larger. Sometimes it's unknown what causes a baby to be larger than average.

How Much Did The Biggest Baby Born In New York Weigh?

The biggest baby according to the Guinness Book of Records was born in the United States,

Giantess Anna Bates (née Swan), who measured 241.3 cm (7 ft 11 in), gave birth to a boy weighing 9.98 kg (22 lb) and measuring 71.12 centimetres (28 in) at her home in Seville, Ohio, USA, on 19 January 1879. The baby, who was not officially named but just referred to as "Babe", sadly died 11 hours later.

While the Guinness Book doesn't keep records of heavy babies born by state, the heaviest baby born in recent New York history is Harper Buckley who,

Came into the world weighing in at 15-pounds, 15-ounces and measuring about 23-inches long. She's the heaviest baby ever born at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y., and she could be the heaviest baby ever born in the state.

