Two groups are less than happy about legislation vetoed by New York Governor Cuomo. The bill, which provided a tax break for farmers who donate food to shelters and pantries, received unanimous approval in the state legislator but died on the governor's desk.

A story in Schenectady's Daily Gazette quotes various food bank officials outraged over the veto, especially at this time of the year when organizations providing food to the needy are stretched the most. Even the New York Farm Bureau waded in saying they were "profoundly disappointed" with the governor's actions.

Farmers would have received a tax credit of 25% of the wholesale price of the goods donated, capped at $5,000 per farmer for a year. In vetoing the measure, Governor Cuomo said he had concerns over how the wholesale price would be determined and there were already tax breaks in place for farmers donating food. He also vetoed a similar bill in 2015.

Here's the Daily Gazette article, and the Empire State Farming website shared their thoughts as well. No matter what side you fall on this subject, we can agree to veto the measure on the eve of Giving Tuesday was poor timing.