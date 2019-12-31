Sabres Captain Jack Eichel Selected To Play In NHL All-Star Game

It's been going downhill for the Sabres as the 2019-2020 season as gone on, with Buffalo now seven points out of a playoff spot, but some good news came for captain Jack Eichel on Monday.

The Sabres announced that Eichel has been named to the NHL All-Star Game.

The all-star weekend will take place on January 24th and 25th down in St. Louis. Eichel leads the Sabres in points (52) and is 7th overall in the league.