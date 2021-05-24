Craving Authentic Chicken Marsala? Here Is A Recipe Worth Making At Home

Chicken Marsala is a dish many crave all the time, it also is a dish that isn't all that complex. It also doesn't take that long to cook. That makes it the perfect meal for a Sunday or weeknight.

It is in fact my favorite meal to eat. When I started my cooking journey, it was actually one of the first things I cooked. Also, it was one of the first recipes I created. My recipe is made unique in two ways, the lack of cream and the prosciutto as well. The other beautiful thing about my recipe below is, if you want cream in your sauce, just add some. On the quickness aspect, this should only take 45 minutes from start to finish. An hour at the absolute most.

Chicken Marsala

2 lbs Chicken Breast

Flour/Seasoning

Flour

1 Tsp Dried Thyme

1 Tsp Dried Rosemary

½ tsp Dried Basil

Salt

Pepper

Ingredients For Sauce

3 tbsp unsalted Butter

4 tbsp Olive Oil

¼ lb Prosciutto (slice into julienne)

1 lb Cremini Mushrooms (sliced)

1 Shallot (minced)

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

4 cloves of Garlic (minced)

1 tbsp Tomato Paste

1 ½ cups Dry Marsala Wine

1 cup Chicken Broth

3-4 tbsp Butter coated with flour

Small Handful of Parsley

The cooking instructions are incredibly easy too. Start by cutting the chicken breast into even-sized cutlets and the dredge with seasoned flour. Place chicken in batches into a large frying pan that has butter and olive oil and fry. Roughly 3 minutes per side. You do not need to fully cook the chicken through at this point, just get it golden on the outside. Once finished, set aside all chicken cutlets onto a plate while cooking the rest of the meal.

Leave accumulated juices and excess oil in the pan, toss in prosciutto and fry for a minute or two. Once you start seeing a slight bit of browning, put in the mushrooms, shallots, and fresh thyme. Add some salt and pepper to allow the mushrooms to cook down and brown quicker. Once mushrooms are cooked, throw the garlic in along with tomato paste and Sauté until garlic becomes fragrant.

Pour in the Marsala and the chicken broth and cook until the alcohol has burned off and then add the chicken back into the pan. Once the chicken is cooked through, remove it from the pan and place it into a serving dish. Add into the pan the butter which has been coated in flour and mix into the sauce to thicken. Be careful not to overcook once the butter has been put in the sauce as it could break. Toss in the parsley for a bit of freshness. Pull the pan off of the heat and dump the sauce and mushroom mixture over the chicken.

Then eat!

