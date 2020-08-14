Trulli di Turi Serving Up Authentic Cuisine in North Utica

Italian Food is for sure a staple here in Central New York, and you now have a new spot to try on Auert Ave in North Utica.

Trulli di Turi celebrated their grand opening Thursday, and many already seem to be happy with the service. Their tagline is "casual service for the the whole family" and that's exactly what it is.

According to reviews, it's a fast, casual style restaurant. That's what sets them apart from others. You place your order at the counter upon arrival and can order for eat in, or take out.

Owned by Nick and Jonann Velardi, who also own A Taste of Laos, Trulli di Turi is serving up a menu consisting of authentic Italian cuisine, a full cafe with desserts and a "home atmosphere like none other." They have a bunch of kinds of cookies, cannolis and milkshakes (that look to die for!)

They're open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and on Sunday's from 9 am to 2 pm.

Here's just some of the feedback from customers. It's safe to say you'll definitely need to give it a try.

JoJo Guidera-Suppa: "We had the garlic tomato pie! It was soooo good!

Second half of the Cinnamon bun next! My husband is wanting to try the Steak Sandwich this weekend!. Delicioso Best of Luck to you✌ The front & back parking options are so convenient!"

Jerry Alsante:‎ "⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Came for the tomato pie... stayed for the milkshakes!!! Had to come and eat on opening day."

Ally Nicotera: "Amazing food! Meatballs were amazing and the staff is down to earth and welcoming! Highly recommend! ❤️ I wanted to get pictures but I couldn’t help but dig in before I got a chance ‍♀️"

Johanna Gabrielle: "Omg!!! Dinner and dessert were amazing! The fries are the best we have had out in a long time! The antipasto sun and grilled chicken with mozzarella and pesto was so good!!! Cannot wait to go back!"

You can pre-order for pick up by calling Trulli di Turi at (315) 737-2001, or stop in at 15 Auert Ave in Utica.