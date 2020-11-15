‘Be Naked At My Sister’s Wedding’ Manhattan CraigsList Ad Is Real

Is the 'Be Naked At My Sister’s Wedding' Manhattan CraigsList ad a real posting? Apparently, it is.

The Ad was posted to the Manhattan CraigsList was posted on Thursday November 12th around 9AM:

My sister is having an outdoor wedding in New Canaan ct in May. I want someone to be naked in the woods and to run through the wedding in order to ruin it. I will protect you from my family."

You read the ad, and question if it's real. From the looks of it, it's the real deal.

If you were curious on pay, the poster has "We can discuss compensation privately" listed as the option.

What do you think the going rate is for getting naked and ruining a wedding? If you're interested in applying, you can do so online here.

Solid Missed Connection In Rome

If you're looking for love, the Utica CraigsList isn't always the best place. Under the Missed Connections for Utica, someone is searching for the person of their dreams they spotted at the Rome Dollar General on November 9th:

I saw you Saturday at Dollar General in Rome. I was checking you out in card aisle.You are 50-60,clean shaven and I have gotee and had baseball cap on.You saw me looking you over and gave me a big smile We were going to speak but others showed up"

If you were shopping, and remember this event, you can read more online with CraigsList.