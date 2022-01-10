Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that ten additional SUNY campus-based COVID-19 testing sites will open this week.

SUNY Poly in Marcy will be offering COVID testing beginning on Thursday, January 13.

The testing will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 in Oriskany Hall.

Hochul says each site will maintain capacity for about 225 appointments and up to 50 walk-ins each day.

You can scheduled at appointment here.

"We are not defenseless as we fight the winter surge: vaccines, boosters and testing can help us slow the spread and protect our loved ones," Governor Hochul said. "These new SUNY sites build on our ongoing efforts to make testing more available as part of our Winter Surge Plan, and will be part of more than 2,000 locations statewide where New Yorkers can easily get tested for COVID-19. We are utilizing every possible State resource to keep New Yorkers safe and protect our fragile health care system."

Oneida County's next COVID testing POD will take place on Wednesday from 9:00AM to 5:00PM at Griffiss International Airport on Hangar Road in Rome.

Appointments are required and you must create an online profile before you can make an appointment. You can do so at ocgov.net.

The county administered 140 COVID tests at the Griffiss site on January 7.

Meanwhile, the county administered a total of 274 COVID booster shots at Mohawk Valley Community College on January 7. They also conducted 11 home visits.

Starting today, Oneida County will be releasing multiple updates each week on the county's COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts.

