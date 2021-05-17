No Excuses: More Vaccines Available for 12 Years Old and Up

The addition of 12 to 15 year olds being able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the recent mask relief for people who have been vaccinated has increased traffic at local vaccination centers.

There has definitely been an increase in people lining up for the shot at the state-run site at SUNY POLY in Marcy, according to people who visited the location this past weekend. It's believed the "shed the mask" incentive, and the fact that 12 to 15 year olds can now get the Pfizer vaccine are the reasons for the increased traffic.

John Calabrese of Express Employment Professionals, the company that has helped staff certain vaccination centers locally, including SUNY POLY, told WIBX on Monday that there was definitely an increase in demand for the shot over the weekend.

Other vaccination locations have also stepped up to widen the eligibility margin. In addition to the state-operated SUNY POLY in Marcy, local pharmacies and medical clinics, MVHS and other county-operated sites are now offering the vaccine to people 12 years of age and up.

Recently, Primary Urgent Care will begin providing COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 and up, by appointment only, at their Utica location, according to Medical Director, Dr. Juleen Qandah. Appointments can be made by calling 315-880-1234. Vaccine Appointments are for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, your second dose is guaranteed and scheduled at the time of your first dose appointment.

Oneida County is also offering increased openings to get the vaccine at their county-run locations. Visit the county's website for vaccination appointments.