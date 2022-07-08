COVID-19 Makes A Strong Comeback In New York State

Hopefully you are having a great summer of 2022 so far and have been able to get back to the things you love to do and the events that you and your family love to enjoy. Although there has been no official word about the end of the COVD-19 pandemic, it sure feels good to get back to what feels like normal life here in the Buffalo area.

But as the summer creeps along, there is word that the COVID-19 rate here in Western New York seems to be spiking. According to reports, the average seven-day infection rate in the region is nine-point-one percent. At this time one week ago, that infection rate was seven-point-one percent.

This all happens as health officials get ready for the next vaccine clinic for young people in Erie County.

But we are not alone in the summer increase in COVID here in the 716 and 585 areas. As a matter of fact, the rate of infection in New York City is getting really high.

Although we have been doing more things, our family is still aware of the risks and do the bets we can to wash hands, keep an appropriate distance from others and avoid being in areas with lots of people at one time. It is also an advantage that the weather has been so nice so we can open windows and get outdoors.

