2,500 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel Spilled In North Utica

UPDATED 3:18PM- Utica Police and fire crews were called to Leland Avenue and the I-790 west ramp at about 1:45 Thursday afternoon regarding a disabled tractor-trailer that was actively leaking diesel fuel.

They were soon assisted by the New York State DEC and other local and state Hazmat response personnel

Police say at this point, all the businesses in both North Utica plazas immediately adjacent to Leland and I-790 are closed and evacuated.

They will remained closed and inaccessible for the foreseeable future.

There are also several road closures:

The access to 790 westbound from Leland Ave will be closed.

The access to Leland from 790 Eastbound will be closed from the North Genesee St off ramp.

Herkimer Rd westbound will be closed from Genesee St.

If you need to access Herkimer Road, please use it from Dyke Rd in the town of Schuyler.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the spill are being investigated, and at this point no injuries are reported.

They say there may be an odor in the immediate area but it does not pose an airborne harm at this time.

Up to 2,500 gallons of fuel was reportedly spilled.

Original Story:

Utica Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of North Utica around the North Utica Shopping Plaza and the I-790 interchange due to a significant diesel fuel spill.

Many of the surrounding roads are currently blocked off and a Hazmat team is on the scene.

About 2,500 gallons of fuel was reportedly spilled.

The North Utica Shopping Center has been closed.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Top 5 Largest Lakes In New York State Did you know that New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes , ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes? Have you ever wondered what are the largest lakes?

11 Companies That Hire Felons in New York Everyone deserves a second chance. Here are companies