Could Woodstock be coming back to Central New York?

Woodstock 50 was scheduled to be held August 16 to the 18th at Watkins Glen International Speedway, which pulled out as host on June 10th.

Now, New York State Music.com is reporting that Vernon Downs is being considered as a possible location for the music festival.

Woodstock '99 was held at the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome.

It was marred by riots and sexual assaults.